BRIEF-Shanghai Jin Jiang International says company entered into asset and equity transaction contract

April 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd :

* Co and Jin Jiang Capital (as transferors) and Wehotel (as transferee) entered into asset and equity transaction contract

* Co and Jin Jiang Capital to transfer 100% equity interests in hubs1 held by them to wehotel for consideration of RMB553.1 million

* Equity transaction contract in respect of transfer of 100% equity interests in hubs1

* Co expects to recognise a gain of approximately RMB55.3 million from transaction