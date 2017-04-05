FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Jin Jiang International says company entered into asset and equity transaction contract
April 5, 2017

BRIEF-Shanghai Jin Jiang International says company entered into asset and equity transaction contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd :

* Co and Jin Jiang Capital (as transferors) and Wehotel (as transferee) entered into asset and equity transaction contract

* Co and Jin Jiang Capital to transfer 100% equity interests in hubs1 held by them to wehotel for consideration of RMB553.1 million

* Equity transaction contract in respect of transfer of 100% equity interests in hubs1

* Co expects to recognise a gain of approximately RMB55.3 million from transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

