BRIEF-Financial Street's unit wins land site for 743.8 mln yuan in Langfang city
* Says unit wins land site for 743.8 million yuan ($109.39 million) in Langfang city
July 7 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.17 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.024746/B share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12 for A share and July 17 for B share
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13 for A share and July 24 for B share
SHANGHAI, July 7 Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.