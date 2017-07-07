July 7 Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.17 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.024746/B share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12 for A share and July 17 for B share

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13 for A share and July 24 for B share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZiZEfz

