UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 21 Shanghai Kai Kai Industry Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 26 and cash dividend of $0.004357 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 29
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 27
* Says the dividend will be paid on June 27 for A shares and July 10 for B shares respectively
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uXu4VS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.