Feb 28Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 83.1 million yuan to 91.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (83.1 million yuan)

* Says increased performance of main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Sxp3uQ

