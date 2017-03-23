BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 23Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 10.3 million yuan to 15.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (17.1 million yuan)
* Says decreased gross margins as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/18NpsS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: