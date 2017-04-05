FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion updates on share purchase agreements with Beijing Mingtongsiji Technology
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 5, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion updates on share purchase agreements with Beijing Mingtongsiji Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd

* Unit entered into share purchase agreement with BMT on 5 april 2017

* LCEM has agreed to subscribe for new shares to be issued by bmt on terms and conditions set forth in share purchase agreement

* Aggregate consideration payable by lcem to bmt for investment is rmb15 million

* Legend Minzhi and other investors has entered or will enter into a share purchase agreement with BMT

* Share purchase agreement with BMT to subscribe for new shares on or around date of share purchase agreement

* BMT shall issue and allot to lcem the new shares at a per share price of rmb13.96 Source (bit.ly/2o9rSpj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.