BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion updates on share purchase agreements with Beijing Mingtongsiji Technology

April 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd

* Unit entered into share purchase agreement with BMT on 5 april 2017

* LCEM has agreed to subscribe for new shares to be issued by bmt on terms and conditions set forth in share purchase agreement

* Aggregate consideration payable by lcem to bmt for investment is rmb15 million

* Legend Minzhi and other investors has entered or will enter into a share purchase agreement with BMT

* Share purchase agreement with BMT to subscribe for new shares on or around date of share purchase agreement

* BMT shall issue and allot to lcem the new shares at a per share price of rmb13.96