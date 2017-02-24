BRIEF-Thai Wacoal FY net profit 311 million baht
* Fy revenue 4.14 billion baht versus 3.97 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion and Accessories Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit at 36.5 million yuan ($5.31 million) versus net loss at 431.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lRbl8J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fy revenue 4.14 billion baht versus 3.97 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd
* Past chairman Stewart Washer will remain on board as a non-executive director.