Feb 24 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion and Accessories Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2016 net profit at 36.5 million yuan ($5.31 million) versus net loss at 431.9 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lRbl8J

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)