BRIEF-Trabzonspor signs 3-year contract with player Juraj Kucka
* SAID ON FRIDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AC MILAN FOR THE TRANSFER OF PLAYER JURAJ KUCKA
July 10Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PHG8zU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil