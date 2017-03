Citi dips cautious toe in China bond pool

HONG KONG Citi is playing a smart game with China’s government bond market. The U.S. bank on Tuesday said it will include sovereign debt issued by the People’s Republic in three existing fixed-income indices – the first major international benchmark provider to do so. That's a propaganda victory for Beijing, which has struggled to enthuse foreign investors. For Citi it’s a relatively low-risk diplomatic win.