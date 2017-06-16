BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc
June 16 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd
* Says board elects Zhang Taotao as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rDp5CD
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27