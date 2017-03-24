BRIEF-Legg Mason reports AUM and flows for March 2017
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017
March 24 Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.06 billion yuan ($153.91 million) in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n0LZm5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8871 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition proposal