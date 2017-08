May 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Shunshuo New Materials Science Technology Co Ltd

* Says two units plan to invest a combined 420 million yuan ($61.68 million) in projects related to biotech, bio-organic fertilizers

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rUgAHF; bit.ly/2raSMxW

