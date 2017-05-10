BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical gets approval for new drug clinical trial

May 10(Reuters) - Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says the co received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug clinical trial for a kind of modified release capsule
* The modified release capsule is antidepressant used for treatment of decreased attention, fatigue and sluggish
* The co will be able to sell modified release capsule after getting approval from China Food and Drug Administration
