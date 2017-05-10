FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical gets approval for new drug clinical trial
May 10, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical gets approval for new drug clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10(Reuters) - Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says the co received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug clinical trial for a kind of modified release capsule

* The modified release capsule is antidepressant used for treatment of decreased attention, fatigue and sluggish

* The co will be able to sell modified release capsule after getting approval from China Food and Drug Administration

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dsKT5T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

