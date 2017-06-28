BRIEF-India's 3I Infotech pre-paid 385 mln rupees of its principal outstanding debt
* Says pre-paid 385 million rupees of its principal outstanding debt.
June 28 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd :
* Says the board elects Xie Peng as new chairman, replacing Xiao Yong who resigns due to change in job role
* Says co appoints Xie Peng as new general manager, replacing Xu Hanzhang who retires
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.