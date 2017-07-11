Fitch Affirms Kazakhmys Insurance at IFS 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Kazakhmys Insurance Company's (Kazakhmys Ins) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'B+' and its National IFS rating at 'BBB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Kazakhmys Ins's capital position is strong for the rating level and the insurer has a track record of profitability. Offsetting factors include the low average credit quality of its investment portfolio,