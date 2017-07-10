July 10 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 206.4 percent to 234.6 percent, or to be 38 million yuan to 41.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.4 million yuan

* Says increased production and sale price of core products as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hW7vu8

