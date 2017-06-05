FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shangying Global to acquire Shanghai firm for 1.7 bln yuan via share issue
June 5, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shangying Global to acquire Shanghai firm for 1.7 bln yuan via share issue

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Shangying Global Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue

* Says it will indirectly own apparel manufacturer Kellwood Apparel in the U.S. and Kellwood HK Ltd after transaction

* Says it plans to raise up to 412.1 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rsRPRR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

