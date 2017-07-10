BRIEF-China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 14
July 10 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
July 10Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PNd1bR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 10 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its pharma unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shandong Food and Drug Administration, for freeze-dried powder injection, with valid period until July 5, 2022