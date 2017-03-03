FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries approves re-classification of Aashita Relan from promoter to public category
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries approves re-classification of Aashita Relan from promoter to public category

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

* Approved re-classification of the status of aashita relan from promoter to public category Source text: [With reference to the earlier letter dated February 23, 2017, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the re-classification of the status of Ms. Aashita Relan from Promoter to Public category under Regulation 31A (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 by board resolution passed through circulation and became effective from March 02, 2017. The requisite application for re-classification to Stock Exchanges will be made in due course.] Further company coverage:

