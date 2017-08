May 12 (Reuters) - Share Economy Group Ltd-

* Termination Of Memorandum Of Understanding

* Company and vendor have mutually agreed to terminate mou with effect from 12 may 2017

* Refers to mou in relation to proposed acquisition of 70% shareholding interest in touch media interactive

* "proposed acquisition will not proceed any further" Source text (bit.ly/2qzkRQG) Further company coverage: