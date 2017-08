Feb 28 (Reuters) - Modern Commerce SA:

* Probatus Sp. z o.o., Mirallia Holdco SA and Deluco S.A.R.L. sign agreement to vote jointly at the company's shareholders meetings regarding two resolutions

* Shareholders who have signed agreement together hold 82.16 percent stake in Modern Commerce