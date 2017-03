March 9 Topscore Fashion Shoes Co Ltd

* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 5.07 percent stake in the company within six months

* Says shareholder Sheng Dian Capital II plans to reduce its entire 0.9 percent holding in the company within six months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mIXstF; bit.ly/2m5fjY7

