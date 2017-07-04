BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters shared services agreement with Alibaba Holding
* Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding
July 4 Shark Mitigation Systems Ltd
* Announce a manufacturing license agreement with southern californian production company, Boardlams
* Agreement will accelerate roll-out of Shark Mitigation Systems' visual technology, SAMSTM, into sizeable US water sports market
* Requests securities of company be placed in a trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a licence agreement