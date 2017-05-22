BRIEF-Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming
* Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming
May 22Sharp Corp
* Says it will take a part in joint management commercialization of μLED display, with U.S.-based firm eLux Inc., British Virgin Islands-based firm CyberNet Venture Capital Corporation, Taiwan-based firm Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc. and Innolux Corporation, through offering μLED display production technology related patents to eLux Inc., on Oct. 1
* Says the company will have 31.8 percent voting rights in eLux Inc.
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VkzqhV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming
* Says co plans to dissolve and liquidate electric appliance subsidiary and its wholly owned unit