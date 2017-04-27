BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 28 Nikkei :
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei
* Sharp's Kameyama plant in Mie prefecture will start producing smartphone camera modules this summer, with personnel there to double to 4,000 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify, most recently valued at $13 billion, will be the first major company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, May 12 U.S. and European officials will discuss airline security issues at a meeting in Brussels next week, including possibly expanding the number of airports that ban passengers from carrying electronic devices bigger than cellphones aboard flights, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday.