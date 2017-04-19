FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shaver Shop enters agreement to acquire Bondi Junction and McCarthur Square Franchises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shaver Shop enters agreement to acquire Bondi Junction and McCarthur Square Franchises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Shaver Shop Group Ltd

* Now expects its FY17 full year EBITDA to be between $13.7 mln and $15.0 mln

* On a year to date basis, like for like sales for nine months ended 31 march 2017 are now up 1.3%

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Bondi Junction and McCarthur Square Franchises

* Settlement of binding agreement is scheduled for 31 MAY 2017

* Post completion earnings contribution from stores is not expected to be material to company's FY17 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

