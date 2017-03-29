FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shaw Brothers Holdings says Tailor Made enters artiste management agreement 1 with Good Servant
March 29, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shaw Brothers Holdings says Tailor Made enters artiste management agreement 1 with Good Servant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Shaw Brothers Holdings Ltd

* Tailor Made has entered into artiste management agreement 1 with Good Servant

* Good Servant Engages Tailor made as sole and exclusive agent and personal representative of wong in entertainment industry

* Tailor made has also entered into artiste management agreement 2 with esther communications

* Esther Communications engages tailor made as sole and exclusive agent and personal representative of li in entertainment industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

