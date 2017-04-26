FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Shaw Communications & Corus Entertainment announce new funding model to support local news
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Shaw Communications & Corus Entertainment announce new funding model to support local news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc:

* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting

* Beginning Sept 1, Global News to get about $10 million annually in funds redirected from local Shaw TV operations

* As per funding model, local news coverage and reporting will be supported in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton

* As a result of deal, co says it will be closing Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, effective August 15, 2017

* Closing of Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton will affect approximately 70 positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.