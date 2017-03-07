FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Shawbrook Group posts 14 pct increase in FY profit before tax
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook Group posts 14 pct increase in FY profit before tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* FY net interest margin 5.6 percent versus 6.2 percent year ago

* Reiterates confidence in its near and medium term outlook

* FY cost-to-income ratio 45.1 percent versus 48.3 percent year ago

* 14% increase in FY profit before tax to £91.4 million

* 26% increase in FY statutory profit before tax to £88.2 million

* As at dec 31, loan to deposit ratio 102.7 percent versus 104.2 percent year ago

* As at Dec 31, CET1 ratio 13.3 percent versus 14.4 percent year ago

* Continue to proactively monitor risk appetite and underwriting criteria

* Remain alert to potential effects of uncertainty in macroeconomic environment following triggering of article 50

* Primary aim in 2017 and beyond is to maintain returns of between 22% and 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

