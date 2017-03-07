BRIEF-Shawbrook Group rejects revised proposal on possible offer for Shawbrook

March 7 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group PLC
* Update regarding possible offer for Shawbrook
* Lindsey Mcmurray has not been, and will not be, involved in board's consideration of any proposal made by consortium
* Board has concluded that it is not willing to recommend consortium's revised proposal
* Revised proposal has therefore been rejected by board
* Confirms it carefully reviewed proposed offer made by Pollen Street Capital Limited and BC Partners LLP