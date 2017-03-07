FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shawbrook Group rejects revised proposal on possible offer for Shawbrook
March 7, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook Group rejects revised proposal on possible offer for Shawbrook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group PLC

* Update regarding possible offer for Shawbrook

* Lindsey Mcmurray has not been, and will not be, involved in board's consideration of any proposal made by consortium

* Board has concluded that it is not willing to recommend consortium's revised proposal

* Revised proposal has therefore been rejected by board

* Confirms it carefully reviewed proposed offer made by Pollen Street Capital Limited and BC Partners LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

