BRIEF-Shawbrook recommends shareholders reject Consortium offer

March 31 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc
* Response to firm offer announcement
* Offer price has not changed from proposed terms that were previously rejected by board of Shawbrook on 6 March 2017
* Board has concluded that it is not able to recommend offer
* Notes change in transaction structure from scheme of arrangement to a takeover offer with acceptance condition of 50 percent plus one share
* Board therefore recommends that shareholders reject offer
* Board will in due course be communicating with shareholders to set out its views in more detail
* Board is being advised by BofA Merrill lynch and goldman sachs international in respect of offer
* Lindsey Mcmurray has not been involved in board's consideration of offer