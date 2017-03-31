FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook says Marlin Bidco offers to buyout company at 330p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Offer for Shawbrook Group Plc

* Marlin Bidco, co jointly owned by funds by Pollen Street capital and funds advised by BC Partners, announces a cash offer

* Offer price of 330 pence per Shawbrook share, together with announced dividend, represents a premium of approximately 32.5 per cent

* Offer, together with announced dividend, values entire ordinary share capital of shawbrook at £842.4 million

* As part of transaction, existing fund investors advised by Pollen Street Capital will be replaced

* Depending on level of shareholder support for offer, shawbrook may remain listed as it is today, or may be delisted and return to private ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

