6 months ago
BRIEF-Shawbrook says Pollen Street Capital, BC Partners make 330 pence/shr cash offer for co
March 3, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook says Pollen Street Capital, BC Partners make 330 pence/shr cash offer for co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc:

* Possible offer for Shawbrook Group Plc

* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited

* Proposal from Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shawbrook

* Under terms of possible offer, Shawbrook shareholders would receive 330 pence per ordinary share in cash

* In addition, Shawbrook shareholders would be entitled to retain any final dividend in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016

* Funds managed or advised by Pollen Street currently hold approximately 38.9 pct of issued share capital of shawbrook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

