BRIEF-Shawcor announces contract to provide pipe coating services for Thailand’S fifth transmission pipeline project

April 7 (Reuters) - Shawcor Ltd

* Shawcor announces contract to provide pipe coating services for Thailand’S fifth transmission pipeline project

* Shawcor Ltd says contract is expected to commence in Q4 2017 and to be completed by Q4 2018

* Shawcor Ltd - contract will be executed in Shawcor's coating facilities in Malaysia

* Contract is in excess of C$40 million

* Contract is from Marubeni-Itochu tubulars Asia PTE Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc