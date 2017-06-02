FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Shell buys Chevron's Trinidad and Tobago assets for $250 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shell buys Chevron's Trinidad and Tobago assets for $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire Chevron's assets in Trinidad and Tobago, including its holdings in the East Coast Marine Area Blocks 6, 5a and E, the company said

** The transaction, worth around $250 million, will allow Shell to optimise its developments across the East Coast Marine Area, a core component of Shell's interests in Trinidad and Tobago through which it is supplying gas to both the domestic market and Atlantic LNG, Shell said

** "Shell continues to actively evaluate other options to increase supply from our existing assets, as well as pursue additional opportunities such as the previously announced purchase of Centrica's interests in the North Coast Marine Area," said Derek Hudson, Shell's Vice President for Trinidad and Tobago (Reporting by Ron Bousso)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.