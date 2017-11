Nov 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - SHELL COMPLETES SALE OF UK NORTH SEA ASSET PACKAGE TO CHRYSAOR FOR UP TO $3.8BN​

* ‍IN Q4 2017, SHELL WILL RECORD AN ACCOUNTING GAIN ON SALE OF $1.0BN AGAINST VALUES OF BOTH SHELL AND FORMER BG ASSETS INCLUDED IN PACKAGE​