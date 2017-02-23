FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners Qtrly net income per lP unit 34 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shell Midstream Partners Lp

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 4Th quarter 2016 unaudited results

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly revenue $75.6 million versus $67.9 million in prior quarter; qtrly net income per lp unit $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $68.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - in process of entering into a new 5-year $600 million fixed rate facility

* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on a pro forma basis, total debt capacity remaining under facilities plus cash on hand was $826 million as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

