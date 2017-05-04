FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Shell says Q2 earnings to include non-cash charge of $500 mln-$600 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Shell says Q2 earnings to include non-cash charge of $500 mln-$600 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Shell:

* Corporate earnings expected to include a non-cash charge of some $500 - 600 million in Q2 2017

* Corporate earnings non-cash charge in Q2 2017, driven by restructuring of funding of businesses in North America

* Total dividends distributed to shareholders in quarter were $3.9 billion

* Compared with Q2 2016, integrated gas production volumes are expected to be impacted by a reduction of some 25 thousand boe/d in Q2 2017

* Compared with Q2 2016, upstream earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 45 thousand boe/d in Q2 2017

* Refinery availability is expected to increase in Q2 2017 as a result of lower maintenance compared with same period a year ago

* Oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 200 thousand barrels per day in Q2 compared with same period a year ago

* Downstream earnings expected to include non-cash tax charge of up to $600 million in Q2, associated with completion of separation of motiva assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.