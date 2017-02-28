FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Shell takes final investment decision for Kaikias project in Gulf of Mexico
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Shell takes final investment decision for Kaikias project in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shell:

* Shell takes final investment decision for Kaikias deep-water project in Gulf of Mexico

* Shell unit and subsidiary of Mitsui Oil Exploration have each taken FID to execute phase one of kaikias deep-water project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* Project will be developed in two phases with phase one expected to start production in 2019

* First phase of development includes three wells which are designed to produce up to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates

* Shell is operator and has an 80 pct working interest. MOEX Na owns remaining 20 pct working interest. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

