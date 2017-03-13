FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Shenguan Holdings (Group) says unit enters equity transfer agreement with Guangxi Shenguan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 13, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Shenguan Holdings (Group) says unit enters equity transfer agreement with Guangxi Shenguan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Shenguan Holdings (Group) Ltd

* Wuzhou Shenguan (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into equity transfer agreement with Guangxi Shenguan

* Guangxi Shenguan to dispose of and wuzhou shenguan to acquire 5% equity interest of Ferguson Wuhan at a consideration of rmb13.4 million

* Ferguson Wuhan will be owned as to 40%, 20%, 20% and 20% by Guangxi Shenguan, Gobitech Limited, Guangxi Guan Yu and Wuzhou Shenguan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.