Red Ventures to acquire Bankrate for $1.24 bln
July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
July 3 Shenwan Hongyuan Hk Ltd
* Lee Man Chun Tony retired as executive director of company Source text (bit.ly/2uBC0Hl) Further company coverage:
July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
* Q1 net profit 163,378 rials versus loss of 358,590 rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2tIjWyX) Further company coverage: )