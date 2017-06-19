BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing
* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing
June 19 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell automobile unit for 371.0 million yuan ($54.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sGOnnA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8151 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.