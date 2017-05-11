BRIEF-Shenyang Public Utility says unit entered into capital contribution agreement

May 11 (Reuters) - Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co Ltd :

* unit entered into capital contribution agreement with shhh development and snp investment

* Equity interests in Zhong De Logistics held by Shenzhen Shenxi would increase to 20.00pct

* Equity interests in Zhong De Logistics held by Shhh Development & SNP Investment would decrease to 24pct and 56pct respectively

* Pursuant to agreement Shenzhen Shenxi, shall make capital contribution in total sum of RMB155 million