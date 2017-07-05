BRIEF-ViroMed receives patent
* Says it receives patent about composition for Preventing or Treating Peripheral Artery Disease Using Hepatocyte Growth Factor and Stromal Cell Derived Factor 1 alpha
July 5Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 6.38 percent to 12.62 percent, or to be 28 million yuan to 30 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 32.0 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are expanded market and improved production capacity as well as decreased financial expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d1N82H
* Says it receives patent about novel Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteriophage Vib-PAP-2 and its use for preventing proliferation of Vibrio parahaemolyticus