July 5Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 6.38 percent to 12.62 percent, or to be 28 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 32.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are expanded market and improved production capacity as well as decreased financial expense

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d1N82H

