July 11 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 3329 percent to 3358 percent, or to be 14 million yuan to 14.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 0.4 million yuan

* Says growth in core business and accomplishment of acquisition as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cvzoz3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)