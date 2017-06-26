BRIEF-Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff
* Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18
June 26Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
* Lowe's completes acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters