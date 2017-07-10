BRIEF-Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 14
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
July 10 Shenzhen Cau Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its pharma unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shandong Food and Drug Administration, for freeze-dried powder injection, with valid period until July 5, 2022
