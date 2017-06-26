BRIEF- Apic Yamada announces application for delay in submitting financial report for FY 2017
* Says it files for delay in submitting financial report for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 to a deadline of July 31 from June 30
June 26Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of tech unit in Shenzhen city on June 15
* Says under third tranche of share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,700,610 ordinary shares have been bought back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: