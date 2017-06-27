BRIEF-Watchstone says Stefan Borson to be CEO
* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer
June 27Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 30
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 3 and the dividend will be paid on July 3
* Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017