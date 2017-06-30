BRIEF-TCL to boost registered capital of Wuhan display panels unit
* Says it signs agreement to boost registered capital of Wuhan LTPS-AMOLED unit to 18 billion yuan ($2.66 billion) from 200 million yuan
June 30Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t7tmZe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs agreement to boost registered capital of Wuhan LTPS-AMOLED unit to 18 billion yuan ($2.66 billion) from 200 million yuan
* Advised that Brian Raymond Weyers will retire as executive director from board of Shoprite Holdings Ltd with effect from 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)